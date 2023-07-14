Dylan Scanlon: Mum who poisoned and beat son, 5, jailed for murder
- Published
A mother who poisoned her five-year-old son by giving him antidepressants on New Year's Eve before beating him has been jailed for his murder.
Dylan Scanlon was found dead with nine times the fatal dose for an adult in his system at Claire Scanlon's home in Oldham, on 31 December 2021.
The 37-year-old refused to come out of her room at a secure hospital to appear via video-link.
She was given a life sentence with a minimum of 18 years.
Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard Scanlon had earlier sent abusive messages to Dylan's father, Gary Keenan, saying he would not see him again.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Keenan said his son was a "happy, adventurous, cheeky little boy who loved life", adding: "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that Claire would harm Dylan."
'Hateful revenge'
He continued: "I don't think I will ever be the same person again. Every happy event is now tinged with sadness because Dylan is not here.
"I cannot sleep at night. I hold a lot of guilt because I sometimes think that I should never have left."
The prosecution barrister, Lisa Wilding KC, also read a statement from Dylan's brother Shawn who said he "felt betrayed" by his mother.
"What she chose to do to Dylan was angry, hateful and disgusting. I felt she had done this as revenge, and that she wanted to get my dad back," he added.
The trial was told toxicological tests found levels of the antidepressant mirtazapine, which had been prescribed to Scanlon, in Dylan's system, at nine times the fatal dose for an adult.
Dylan was also found to have a significant number of bruises to his head and body.
Police found a note in the house suggesting she had planned for them both to die, the jury was told.
'Additional suffering'
The judge Mrs Justice Yip said: "The murder of any child by a parent is rightly dealt with as a matter of the utmost seriousness.
"I must also reflect that you caused Dylan additional suffering by repeatedly assaulting him. I am sure you meant to kill Dylan but the mitigating factor is your mental disorder."
She earlier told the court it was clearly a "deliberate refusal" by Scanlon not to appear for sentencing and it was "disappointing".
A senior nurse said he did not have the authority to physically compel her to come to the video room.
In January 2022, Oldham Council confirmed Dylan's case would be the focus of a review, which would scrutinise contact between several different organisations and his family.
The police force also said it had sent the case to its professional standards branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to "previous contact" with the family.