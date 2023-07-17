Chadderton crash: Cyclist in critical condition in hospital
- Published
A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash.
The man, 27, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision involving a car on Middleton Road, Chadderton, Oldham, on Sunday evening.
Greater Manchester Police said no arrests had been made at this stage and the driver was assisting officers with their inquiries.
Detectives have urged anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.