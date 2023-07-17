Body of woman found on footpath near park
- Published
The body of a woman in her 40s has been in found near a park in Greater Manchester.
The discovery was made after emergency services were called to Ashfield Road near Sandbrook Park in Rochdale at about 04:30 BST amid concerns for a person's welfare, police said.
The area has been cordoned off and forensic officers are at the scene.
Greater Manchester Police has asked people to avoid the area and anyone with information to get in touch.
In a Facebook post, Ch Supt Nicky Porter said an investigation is ongoing and officers are working to established what happened.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.