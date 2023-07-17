Creative events in Salford get £750k Arts Council grant
A £750,000 grant will help "animate" Salford and make creative events more accessible, the city's mayor has said.
The Arts Council England National Lottery Grants has awarded the money to bring events to parks, gardens, schools and neighbourhoods.
The three-year programme will include family festivals, woodland crafts and pop-up music festivals.
Mayor Paul Dennett said: "This is great news for the city and our residents."
He said: "The successful bid and funding from the Arts Council England will enable the city's rich, vibrant and unique cultural ecology to further our commitments to animating the city and place-making."
It would "make Salford a destination where artists, creatives and makers from all walks of life can live, work and make their work, whilst also ensuring that art, creativity and making are accessible for everyone in the city."
Activities are focused around different themes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, including:
- RHS Garden Bridgewater will develop a new working wood for young people to benefit from traditional woodland craft activities
- Outdoor arts organisation Walk the Plank will train people to bring new creativity and adventure to city events
- The team behind Sounds From The Other City will produce mini pop-up music festivals
- We Invented the Weekend transforms MediaCityUK and the Quays into a family-friendly festival celebrating free time
Jen Cleary, director north, Arts Council England said: "It is a fantastic opportunity to enable the city's artists and creatives to share more of their work in public spaces such as parks and high streets for the benefit of local residents and visitors.
"It's an exciting time for Salford and I'm looking forward to experiencing some of the programme over the next three years."
