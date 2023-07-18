Tour de France leukaemia charity fundraiser will save lives - doctor
A doctor has said it is a "super special feeling" to be part of a team that raised more than £1m for a leukaemia charity by cycling the Tour de France.
Professor Rob Wynn who works at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital was one of 18 amateur riders to complete all 21 stages of the 2023 competition in aid of Cure Leukaemia.
He described it as "epic" but intense.
The cash raised for research "will save lives", he added.
The Tour 21 team cycled 2,100 miles (3,400km), starting out in Spain on 24 June before finishing in Paris, France, on Sunday, a week ahead of the professionals.
'Gruelling'
Prof Wynn told BBC North West Tonight: "It was an epic experience but I was completely taken aback by the intensity of this experience."
The consultant paediatric haematologist said he had to use "huge" mental and physical reserve over the three weeks as the team completed the 21 stages, many of which were through the mountains with thunderstorms and high temperatures to contend with.
Cure Leukaemia, a national blood cancer charity, said the team cycled over 55,000m of elevation - the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest over six times.
"Each day was on average a 100 or 100 plus miles," Prof Wynn said.
He raised more than £55,000 himself and said the support he had received, particularly from his patients and their families, kept him going during the gruelling challenge.
"It has been absolutely humbling and really moving," he said.
He said it was incredible the team collectively raised over £1m, adding: "This is a super special feeling and I promise it will make a difference and we will help save lives that would otherwise be lost to this disease."
He said he wanted to raise awareness of the need for clinical trials of new treatments, drugs and transplants to help children and adults with leukaemia and this money would go "directly to improving immediate access" to them.
While he said he was looking forward to going back to work on Wednesday, he added that he would be back on his bike "at some point".