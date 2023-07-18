Bolton rapist who attacked girl, 13, and woman, 70, jailed
A "dangerous" man who sexually assaulted a girl days before he raped a 70-year-old woman in the street as she walked home has been jailed.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Issa Brayzi-Pour, of Farnworth, Bolton, tried to drag the 13-year-old into bushes in the town on 9 August 2022.
The force said the 22-year-old then raped the woman near her home in the town on 22 August.
He was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
GMP said Brayzi-Pour approached the girl after seeing her walk past a pub in Farnworth and led her to a nearby field.
He asked her to perform a sex act on him before pulling her into bushes when she refused.
The force said the girl threw herself to the floor and screamed, which made Brayzi-Pour let go of her.
She ran to a nearby shop and told them what had happened. The attack was subsequently reported to the police.
'Living nightmare'
A GMP representative said the teenager's description of Brayzi-Pour was so accurate, he was recognised as her attacker when he was arrested on suspicion of rape of the older woman two weeks later.
They said the 70-year-old was walking home through Farnworth, when she became aware of Brayzi-Pour walking close behind her.
They said he tried to speak to her, but when she ignored him, he pushed her up against a fence, metres away from her home, and attacked her, before "calmly walking off up the road".
The woman then called her son, who immediately contacted police and Brayzi-Pour was arrested.
He was subsequently charged and convicted of rape, inciting a child into sexual activity and sexual assault of a child.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Peter Hardy said that although "no amount of time behind bars can make up for what the victims have been through", he hoped Brayzi-Pour's sentence "will allow them to start to rebuild their lives and move on from what must have been a living nightmare".
"A dangerous individual is now off the streets and cannot pose a risk to any other females," he added.