Rochdale woman's death treated as suspicious
- Published
The death of a woman, whose body was found on a footpath near a school, is being treated as suspicious by police.
The body of the 40-year-old woman was found on New Barn Lane, Rochdale, close to Ashfield Valley Primary School at about 04:30 BST on Monday amid concerns for a person's welfare, police said.
Greater Manchester Police said an investigation has been launched, adding no arrests have been made.
It appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
Det Ch Insp Rachel Smith said: "Our team are in the early stages of this investigation, and it is important that we keep an open mind and explore all lines of enquiry at this point.
"Officers from the Rochdale district will be providing a visible presence in the coming days for reassurance and we would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and patience so far."