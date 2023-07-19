Warrington: MP questions private ownership of canal bridges
People living in Warrington have been "left at the mercy" of a private company which owns three swing bridges in the town, an MP has said.
Andy Carter, Conservative MP for Warrington South, was speaking in Parliament about delays around the maintenance of bridges owned by Peel.
He said it "called into question" vital crossings being run by a private firm.
Peel said an attempt to refurbish the bridge in Stockton Heath was rejected by the council.
The company owns bridges across the Manchester Ship Canal on Chester Road, London Road and Knutsford Road.
'Out of date'
Transport Minister Richard Holden said it was "vital" that Peel, which also owns the Manchester Ship Canal, and the local council worked together to manage disruption.
Mr Carter said the volume of traffic using the bridges made them critical routes.
But he pointed out that they have been in operation since Queen Victoria was on the throne and said their age "makes them susceptible to ever more faults".
He said the "sticking point" is not who is responsible for the works, which is Peel, but who would pay for the wider mitigation works when bridges are closed for maintenance.
Mr Carter said Peel had refused to provide a bus service or school transport costs.
In a statement Peel said: "We take our responsibilities seriously and have made every possible effort to minimise disruption to local residents, including the considered management of shipping activity in order to minimise swing bridge openings during peak traffic periods."
It said "several attempts" to refurbish the Stockton Heath swing bridge had been rejected by the local authority, adding that "there is no consensus on how they would manage the inevitable disruption caused".
"We will continue to engage with the council and aim to secure an agreement which enables us to deliver the refurbishment project," it added
Mr Carter asked if the government could review the original legislation from 1885 which led to the creation of the Manchester Ship Canal, describing it as "fundamentally out of date".
"Isn't it time that cars were given priority and a focus was made to ensure the bridges stay open at peak times?" he said.
He also asked if the government could work to ensure that private owners like Peel were "playing their part to minimise disruption and operate the crossings for the benefit of the people who depend on them."
Mr Holden said the government was "always willing to look at historic issues and legislation", and asked Mr Carter to write to him.
During the adjournment debate, Mr Carter also raised concerns over the delayed Western Link Road and praised the bus improvement works in the town.
He also spoke about the Warburton toll bridge, where Peel is seeking to raise the toll from 12p to £1 and a public inquiry was held last year
Mr Holden said the government had now received the report from the inspector and that the documents and report would be assessed, with a decision made in due course.