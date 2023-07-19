Ex-England star Paul Stewart recognised for safeguarding work
Former England footballer Paul Stewart has been awarded an honorary degree in recognition of his safeguarding work.
Stewart went public as a victim of sexual abuse in 2016 after reading an article about another footballer who had been abused as a child.
Since then, he has dedicated his life to improving safeguarding procedures.
He said he felt "totally honoured" and that it "supersedes any of my football achievements, including playing for England and my FA Cup winner's medal".
Stewart added: "Safeguarding is my passion and the future protection of children."
He was presented with the accolade by the University of Salford, where he provides support and training on its social work programme.
'Incredible impact'
Lecturer Sarah Riding said he had become "integral to the development of our first-year social workers".
"The incredible impact he has can be seen through the countless testimonials we get from students who have been deeply moved and inspired by his work," she said.
Stewart, who was brought up in Wythenshawe, Manchester, started his professional career at Blackpool and also played for Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham.
In 2017, Stewart wrote his book, Damaged, about the abuse he had suffered as a child.
He later set up Paul Stewart Official Excellence in Safeguarding, which provides safeguarding education to organisations including the English Football League.
Prof Margaret Rowe, Dean of the School of Health and Society, said she was delighted to award him an honorary degree.
"His bravery in talking about his abuse as a high-profile footballer has had such an incredible impact not only for our students here at the university but across the country and beyond," she said.
