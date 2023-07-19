Driver jailed for killing pregnant woman in M66 crash
- Published
A speeding driver who killed a pregnant mother-of-two in a crash has been jailed for 12 years.
Adil Iqbal admitted causing the death of Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, by dangerous driving on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester on 13 May.
The 22-year-old also admitted causing serious injury to her son, aged nine, and nephew, aged four, in the crash.
Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, was jailed at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday.
Ms Hough's other son, aged two, was also in the car when she stopped on the motorway hard-shoulder to take a telephone call at about 15:10 BST, the court heard.
Iqbal, who was driving a BMW, was speeding at 123mph on the motorway when the crash happened.
A GoFundMe appeal for Ms Hough's family set up by a friend, has raised more than £50,000 and said she was 18 weeks pregnant and expecting a daughter.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk