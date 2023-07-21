Kerry Newman: Two charged after woman's body found in Rochdale lane
- Published
Two people have been charged with perverting the course of justice following the death of a woman.
The body of Kerry Newman, 40, was found on New Barn Lane, Rochdale, at about 04:30 BST on Monday.
The force believe the mother-of-two was taken from a property in Rochdale's Freehold estate, and are treating her death as suspicious.
A man, 48, and woman, 52, of Rochdale, are set to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.
Ms Newman's mother and stepfather said their "beautiful girl" was "a loving daughter and mother of two boys".
Det Ch Insp Rachel Smith said: "We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information relating to this incident to please come forward so we can determine what happened to Kerry and give her family the answers they deserve."
Detectives also appealed for any relevant CCTV footage, dashcam or mobile phone footage.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk