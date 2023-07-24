Police officer banned over 'cruel' behaviour towards partner
A former Greater Manchester Police officer has been banned from the profession after subjecting her partner to "cruel, coercive and violent behaviour".
Abigail Barlow, 32, resigned from her role three days after being sentenced by magistrates for coercive behaviour.
A misconduct hearing on Friday ruled Barlow's behaviour amounted to gross misconduct, the force said.
Barlow, off Rochdale, joined GMP in 2018 and quit on 20 January this year.
Chief Constable Stephen Watson said her behaviour had been "morally reprehensible" and left her partner with serious psychological damage.
The offences, which Barlow admitted, took place between June 2016 and October 2020 and involved being emotionally abusive and using violence.
She was sentenced to 26 weeks custody, suspended for two years.
'Destructive pattern'
She also received 30 days rehabilitation, 200 hours unpaid work and a restraining order at Mold Magistrates Court on 10 July.
The Chief Constable, speaking at her misconduct hearing, said Barlow's actions breached the standards of professional behaviour expected of a police officer.
He said: "Barlow's actions were deliberate, unforced, repeated and carried out in the full knowledge that her conduct was both patently unlawful and morally reprehensible.
"Barlow's conduct and conviction inevitably brings the profession into disrepute and undoubtedly damages the confidence that the public might wish to otherwise place in their police officers.
"The criminal behaviour took place over a prolonged period of time and constituted a destructive and regular pattern of behaviour. It resulted in serious psychological harms and rendered the victim especially vulnerable."
The hearing was told that Barlow, who worked in Wigan, would have been dismissed had she still been serving.
She has now been added to the College of Policing Barred List.
