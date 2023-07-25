Radcliffe fire: Large blaze breaks out at industrial unit

Radcliffe fire sceneJody Walmsley
The fire broke out on Monday evening

A large fire tore through an industrial unit and sent plumes of smoke across a town.

Eight fire engines were sent to fight the fire in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, on Monday evening.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the blaze broke out just after 18:00 BST at the site on Mount Sion Road.

He said firefighters had been at the scene for about 11 hours and an investigation had been launched.

Eight crews attended the fire

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.