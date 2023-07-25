Radcliffe fire: Large blaze breaks out at industrial unit
A large fire tore through an industrial unit and sent plumes of smoke across a town.
Eight fire engines were sent to fight the fire in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, on Monday evening.
A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the blaze broke out just after 18:00 BST at the site on Mount Sion Road.
He said firefighters had been at the scene for about 11 hours and an investigation had been launched.
