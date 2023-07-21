Rochdale death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man.
The arrest was made after officers were called to Kensington Street in Rochdale at 14:10 BST due to concerns for the welfare of a man.
Greater Manchester Police said a 27-year-old man had been pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for the force said an investigation was ongoing and a cordon would remain in place while officers conducted further inquiries.
