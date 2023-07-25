Fan who mocked Hillsborough disaster gets match ban
- Published
A football fan who mocked the Hillsborough disaster has been fined and banned from attending football matches for three years.
David Murphy, 42, from Cheshire, admitted using offensive and gestures towards Liverpool fans at the Etihad Stadium in December.
Sup Int Gareth Parkin, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said mocking tragedies was "utterly despicable".
The 1989 Hillsborough disaster resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.
Murphy, of Frodsham, who had attended a match between the Manchester City and Liverpool on 22 December 2022, was seen making a repeated number of offensive gestures towards Liverpool fans following the final whistle, including ones which appeared to mock the tragedy, GMP said.
At Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court, Murphy admitted using threatening or abusive words likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and was handed a £265 fine, in addition to costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £106.
'Utterly despicable'
He also received a football banning order which prevents him from attending specified games in the UK and abroad for three years.
After the sentencing, Supt Gareth Parkin said: "Mocking tragedies is utterly despicable and it is horrendous that some people think that it is an appropriate thing to do at a match.
"It isn't casual banter, it is deeply offensive behaviour that opens up old wounds and ruins games of football.
"Some people take rivalries that step too far and while there is always room for healthy competition, there will never be room for this sort of behaviour at a football match. We have zero-tolerance for it, and it is something that we will always act on.
"People should acknowledge the hurt and pain that their actions can cause and realise that we will never turn a blind eye to them."
The force said anyone who sees offensive gestures at a football match should report it to the nearest steward or police officer.