Rochdale grooming: Five men convicted of historical child sex offences
- Published
Five men have been convicted of "sickening" historical child sexual offences as part of a grooming gang.
Mohammed Ghani, 38, Insar Hussain, 38, Jahn Shahid Ghani, 50, Martin Rhodes, 39, and Ali Razza Hussain Kazmi, 35, sexually exploited two teenage girls in Rochdale between 2002 and 2006.
The victims would often be picked up from outside their schools, still in their uniforms, and sexually assaulted.
They will be sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court at a later date.
The first victim, known as Girl A, was just 12 when the abuse first started, the court heard.
Girl A, was filmed being sexually assaulted while passed out as members of the gang laughed, the trial heard.
The jury was told the video was then shared around the Greater Manchester town.
The allegations only came to light in 2015 after Girl A told of being "beaten and raped" while on a parenting course and police were contacted.
As a result of what she told the police, they spoke with the second girl, Girl B - a childhood friend.
Neither alleged victims, as complainants of sexual offences, can be identified.
Girl A also told a friend that what had happened to her was "so much worse" than Three Girls - the BBC drama about child sexual exploitation in Rochdale.
The trial heard how Girl A only realised she was a victim of abuse in 2014 when she read the book behind the series.
Girl A told her sister: "That happened to me." She later wrote on social media that her experience was "so much worse than what happened in Three Girls".
Girl B told the court how she and another girl were plied with drink before being persuaded to have sex by the gang members.
Ghani, Hussain, and Ghan and Kazmi were found guilty of child sexual offences following a trial while Rhodes pleaded guilty to child sexual offences.
Ikhlaq Yousef, 38, Aftar Khan, 34, and Mohammed Iqbal, 67, all of Rochdale, were found not guilty following the trial.
'Strength and determination'
Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jackson, from Greater Manchester Police, praised the victims, who "demonstrated such bravery in testifying against these offenders on their journey to justice".
"This result is long-awaited - we are truly thankful to the victims and survivors for their continued patience and engagement," she said.
Frances Killeen, senior crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "These men committed appalling offences for their own sexual gratification, with no thought for the lasting effects their offending would have on their victims.
"I would like to thank the two victims for coming forward and supporting a prosecution.
"I hope they can find some comfort in knowing their abusers will finally face the consequences of their actions."
Sharon Hubber, Rochdale Borough Council's director of children's services, said: "These were sickening crimes committed against two vulnerable young girls, whose strength and determination was instrumental in bringing this case forward."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk