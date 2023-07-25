Manchester police vow to find youths after city centre disorder
Police will ensure "no stone is left unturned" as they investigate city centre disturbances, they say.
Three youths were held on suspicion of public order offences on Friday after two brawls involving large groups in Piccadilly Gardens and Market Street.
Footage of violence was shared on social media and a man was later arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray.
On Monday, police were called again to reports of youths causing trouble.
All the arrested suspects have been released on bail, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Four people, aged between 16 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of affray after four police officers were assaulted, the force said.
'Behaviour not tolerated'
Investigations are continuing to establish whether the three outbreaks of violence are linked.
GMP said it was working with Manchester City Council and local schools to find those responsible.
Ch Insp Stephen Wiggins, who is responsible for neighbourhoods in the city centre, said: "This kind of behaviour in the city centre, or indeed anywhere in Greater Manchester, will simply not be tolerated.
"We are working closely with our partners to ensure that no stone is left unturned. Our investigations are gathering at pace and we will be making more arrests.
"As part of our large-scale investigation, we have also been undertaking extensive CCTV enquiries and acting on intelligence we have received from members of the public.
"Officers are being deployed in and around the area in significant numbers to provide reassurance to the local community."