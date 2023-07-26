Rochdale grooming victim has 'vivid imagination', court told
A woman who says she was sexually abused by grooming gangs in Rochdale has a "vivid imagination", a court was told.
The woman, identified only as Girl A, was 12 when the alleged abuse began.
She and Girl B, aged 13, were allegedly plied with drink and drugs then sexually abused over four years by eight men, a Manchester court heard.
The eight defendants deny 80 offences against the complainants between 2002 and 2006.
The trial at Minshull Street Crown Court, which is now in its third month, has heard that two men had previously been convicted of abusing Girl A.
She has since made claims against 50 men, eight of whom are on trial.
Meyrick Williams, defending Insar Hussain, 36, told the jury in his closing remarks: "Her motive and certainly her evidence must be in question".
It is alleged that both girls would be picked up outside their schools - still in their uniforms - and sexually assaulted against a school wall, in cars, in public parks, on Saddleworth Moor and in flats and houses in Rochdale.
Mr Williams said Girl A's allegations showed "a vivid imagination at work".
He added: "How can you be completely paralytic and at school the next day?"
'Not disputed'
In a second defence closing speech, Katherine Pierpoint, defending Ikhlaq Yousaf, 38, said: "There's a real risk in this case of people simply being lumped together and specifically Ikhlaq Yousaf being lumped in with others.
"On numerous occasions during 42 hours of [police] video interview, she says... 'They're all the same'.
'They all do the same sort of thing to me'."
Ms Pierpoint said when Girl A was first interviewed by police in September 2015, she gave them a list of names headed "Groomers" - but Yousaf's name was not on it.
"It's not disputed that she, as a young person, was subject to years of abuse," Ms Pierpoint said.
But she continued that, although Girl A's account might be truthful and accurate about some defendants, this was not the case with all of them.
She suggested Yousaf was an "easy target" as his family was well-known in the town.
The eight defendants denying various sexual offences are:
* Mohammed Ghani, 38, of Bamford Way, Rochdale
* Insar Hussain, 36, of Bishop Street, Rochdale
* Ikhlaq Yousaf, 38, of Stanley Street, Rochdale
* Jahn Shahid Ghani, 50, of Whitworth Road, Rochdale
* Martin Rhodes, 39, of Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool
* Ali Razza Hussain Kasmi, 36, of Brotherod Hall Road, Rochdale
* Aftar Khan, 34, of Sparth Bottoms Road, Rochdale
* Mohammed Iqbal, 67, of Gainsborough Drive, Rochdale
The trial continues.
