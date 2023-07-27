Andy Burnham beefs up inquiry into GMP strip-search claims
- Published
Greater Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham has described allegations that police unjustifiably strip-searched three women as "serious and distressing".
One of the women claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted during her detention in 2021.
Mr Burnham confirmed that there are two hours of relevant police footage "missing".
Greater Manchester Police have referred the case to the police watchdog.
Mr Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester: "If there is wrong-doing, that will have to be called and out and people will have to be held to account."
He said he has asked the former victims' commissioner Dame Vera Baird - who is also a lawyer - to investigate further, after Sky News broadcast allegations of police misconduct by the three women.
Mr Burnham, who is also the region's police and crime commissioner, confirmed there were two hours of police footage "missing" from the period of the detention of one of the women, who said she was drugged and sexually assaulted.
Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said the allegations were "subject to an ongoing investigation".
Mr Woods said the force made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog, which had commissioned a GMP-led investigation.
"Having reviewed the content of the [Sky News] report, which highlights additional concerns, I have taken the decision to make another referral to the IOPC," he said.
He said the force "understands and shares the concerns of the public" about the allegations.
Mr Burnham said the women deserve full answers from Greater Manchester's police force.
"But more broadly for women here - and also across the country - [this needs to be done] in terms of the confidence they can have in policing.
"They will ask the question: are we safe if we're in police custody?"
He said it was too early to say that there was clear evidence of wrong-doing. "But it's why there needs to be a full investigation."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk