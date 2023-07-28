Driver who killed pedestrian and torched van jailed
A driver who struck and killed a pedestrian before setting his van on fire has been jailed.
Father-of-three David Clegg, 56, died after being hit by the van driven by Scott Freeth on Lees Road in Hurst Cross, Ashton-under-Lyne, on 19 June 2021.
Freeth failed to stop and tried to cover his tracks by setting his van alight at nearby industrial estate.
He handed himself in a day after his two passengers reported the incident.
Freeth, 34, of Thorncliffe Avenue, Dukinfield, was sentenced at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on Thursday.
A 14-year jail term handed down by the judge was reduced to nine years and four months due to his early guilty plea.
Freeth had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.
'Calculated'
He was also banned from driving for eight years after release, with a requirement to take an extended re-test.
Sgt Matt Waggett said: "Freeth admitted his crimes and has now been sentenced for his irresponsible and selfish actions, and for his deliberate and calculated efforts to disguise his crime.
"While the sentence given today will never bring Mr Clegg back to his family, I hope that it will provide some comfort to them."
Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Clegg's daughter Casey, who was 14 at the time of the crash, said: "Waking up to be told that my dad had been killed not only devastated me but ruined my life, my future and my plans.
"It was completely out of the blue and I didn't expect it at all. It has impacted my life by not being able to grow up with my dad. It really upsets me."
