Greater Manchester detective guilty of rape of 12-year-old child
- Published
A former detective has been found guilty of rape and other sexual offences against a child who was 12-years-old when the abuse started.
Det Con Stephen Hardy, 46, of Greater Manchester Police, subjected the victim to "sickening sexual abuse", the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
He had denied 20 offences at Liverpool Crown Court during a four-week trial.
Hardy was convicted of rape, sexual assault and causing a child to engage in sexual activity over eight years.
He had denied there had been any sexual contact between him and the child between December 2012 and June 2020, the CPS said.
The former officer, from the Mottram area, is due to be sentenced on 11 September.
Jo Palmiero, senior crown prosecutor for CPS North West's rape and serious sexual abuse unit said: "Stephen Hardy gained the trust of the child before subjecting them to sickening sexual abuse, with no thought for the lasting damage his abuse would cause.
"Hardy was a police officer, in a position of trust, who manipulated and controlled his victim."
"I would like to commend the victim for reporting the abuse and supporting the prosecution," they added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk