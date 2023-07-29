Manchester City: Appeal over disorder at treble celebrations
- Published
Police have released images of 25 people they want to talk to after celebrations marking Manchester City's Champions League win last month were marred by disorder.
Bottles were thrown at officers, a police car was smashed and a police laptop taken and damaged in Manchester on 10 June.
A bus stop near Piccadilly Gardens was also damaged, police said.
Insp Phil Marsh said the disorder was "totally unacceptable".
"The majority of people behaved respectfully and peacefully," he added.
"But a number of people who attended the celebrations in Piccadilly Gardens took part in disorder."
Images have been released by Greater Manchester Police of people officers wanted to speak to about what happened.
The force appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.