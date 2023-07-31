Rochdale's new public square gets planning approval
- Published
Plans for a new public square in Greater Manchester have been approved.
The Station Square project pledges to transform the area leading to Rochdale town centre's train station.
The council forged ahead with the proposals for the gateway into the borough despite losing out on £20m of levelling-up cash earlier this year.
Councillor John Blundell said the plans for the currently "underwhelming space" would provide extra footfall for businesses and better connect the town.
The Labour-run council had submitted a planning application for levelling-up money for the multi-million pound scheme.
Street art, better signage, enhanced lighting and improved walking and cycling routes are part of the plan as well as moving the current taxi rank to "reconnect" the station to shops and businesses, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A planning statement says the "major regeneration opportunity" includes "an improved public realm that will provide a new entrance to Rochdale".
"The public realm, located to the north of the railway station, will provide a civic space for local communities."
It added the investment would act as a "catalyst" for further investment in the borough.
The approved proposals are part of a wider rail strategy, which aims to regenerate brownfield areas around the borough's five railway stations - building 7,000 new homes and one million sq m of employment space.
Bosses hope more than 1,000 new homes could also be built near the station.
This would include 200 apartments and houses on the site of the former Central Retail Park called Station Gardens, which was also part of the rejected levelling-up bid.
Councillor John Blundell, cabinet member for economy and regeneration, previously said Station Square was a "really important" part of the borough and "the first place many of our visitors see when they arrive".
"At the moment it's an underwhelming space, which does little to hint at the fantastic town centre and wider area which lies just beyond," he said.
He added relocating traffic from directly in front of the station would create "a really attractive space", provide extra footfall for businesses, and would also "better connect" the town and "enable people to get around more easily and sustainably".