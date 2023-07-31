Manchester: Trainee PC sacked for misuse of CS spray in pub fight
A trainee police officer has been sacked for "excessive and illegal" use of CS spray in breaking up a fight.
PC Rosalind Holt was called to the fight with up to 30 people at Ye Golden Lion pub in Blackley in July 2020.
She used the spray in a confined space and without warning believing she would be attacked, Greater Manchester Police said.
A misconduct panel found her actions breached professional standards and she was dismissed.
PC Holt arrived at the scene outside the pub on Market Street, just before 23:00 BST on Thursday 30 July.
She claimed that a man was going to attack her with a glass, but the force found "inconsistency" in her accounts.
He was arrested on suspicion of affray but released with no further action in November 2020.
The panel found PC Holt's behaviour and use of CS spray was "excessive and not proportionate, legal or necessary".
The panel said the officer had discharged her spray without attempting to talk to her victim and at a distance of less than the recommended one metre away.
The police officer's own version of events was described as "untrue, exaggerated and embellished".
