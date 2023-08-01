Radcliffe bridge damaged in 2015 Boxing Day floods to be replaced
A new £2.5m footbridge is to be built to replace a crossing which irreparably damaged the 2015 Boxing Day floods.
The bridge over the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, was damaged on 26 December 2015.
Greater Manchester Combined Authority's Bee Network Committee approved the new 140ft (42m) steel cycling and walking bridge near Rectory Lane.
It said the new structure will be higher than the previous one to mitigate flood risks.
More than 700 houses and businesses in Radcliffe and Redvales were directly affected when Storm Eva caused flooding, which also led to a power cut, disruption to roads and damage to a sewage treatment works.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the new structure was due to be completed in September 2024.
Richard Nickson, from Transport for Greater Manchester, said it would connect the Metrolink stop and Radcliffe town centre, as well as existing and proposed residential areas to the east and south of the town.
He said it would hopefully "enable more people to walk, wheel and cycle in their community".
Bury councillor Alan Quinn said every local resident would "remember the day when the original bridge was practically swept away".
"This new bridge will be very welcome, making access across the river much easier, and promoting the benefits of walking and cycling," he added.