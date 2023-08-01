Liam Smith: Gun and acid murder trial jury shown replica gun
- Published
Jurors have been shown a replica of a gun allegedly used to "execute" a father-of-two who then had sulphuric acid poured on him as he lay dying.
The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found near his home in Shevington, Wigan, on 24 November 2022.
Michael Hillier, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, and his girlfriend Rachel Fulstow, 37, of York, both deny murder.
Firearms expert Andre Horne demonstrated to the jury how to operate the Ekol Gediz Glock 17 replica gun.
Mr Smith's death was allegedly prompted by a "one-night stand" between the victim and former nail technician Ms Fulstow, the trial at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court has heard.
The five men and seven women jurors were told the gun used in the attack, which has never been recovered by police, was allegedly a blank-firing pistol bought by Hillier for £139.99 from a gun shop in Nottingham in October last year, a month before the killing.
The weapon had then been modified so it could fire a projectile, and was armed with an 8mm steel ball-bearing and lead shot before being used to shoot Mr Smith in the face.
Mr Hillier has admitted the manslaughter of Mr Smith but denies murder.
Mr Smith was lured out of his home on Kilburn Drive in the early evening and blasted at close range with the gun.
He then had corrosive liquid, probably sulphuric acid, poured on his face and body, burning away his flesh, jurors heard.
Earlier the court was told Mr Smith, an electrician, had a "brief liaison" with Ms Fulstow, of Andrew Drive, at a hotel in York in 2019.
The next year she started dating Mr Hillier, who was said to be unhappy about the liaison between Mr Smith and Ms Fulstow and was "led to believe she had been raped", Jason Pitter KC, prosecuting, told the jury.
Ms Fulstow was initially treated as a witness by police until her arrest in February,
She was held on suspicion of joint enterprise murder but told police she did not know what her boyfriend was planning.
The prosecution said she assisted in the organisation, preparation and execution of the attack.
Mr Hillier has pleaded guilty to manslaughter while Ms Fulstow has denied the same charge as well pleading not guilty to a single count of perverting the course of justice.
In a covert recording taken in prison and played to the jury, Mr Hillier is heard to say, "we both wanted him to suffer" but his intention was not to kill.
He added: "It was basically to maim him, disable him and then to pour the acid on his face to disfigure him so he was scarred for life, like she was scarred for life."
The trial continues.