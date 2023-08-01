Attempted murder arrest after woman beaten and left in garden
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was beaten unconscious and left for dead in a garden.
The 49-year-old was found critically injured outside the home on Rose Bank Road, Manchester, on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police said she remains in hospital.
The 42-year-old man being held is the fifth person arrested over the attack. Three women and a man held on suspicion of assault have been bailed.
Det Insp Michelle Buchanan appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
"This was a disturbing attack on a woman who is still recovering from her injuries," she said.
"We are looking at all lines of enquiry and are keeping an open-mind as we carry out our work."
