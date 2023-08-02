Man charged after woman beaten and left for dead
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was beaten unconscious and left for dead outside a house in Manchester.
The 49-year-old woman was found critically injured in a garden on Rose Bank Road and remains in hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.
The arrested man, 42, of no fixed address, was also charged with assault.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
