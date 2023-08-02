M62 crash: Two injured as motorway shut near Rochdale
Two people have been injured in a crash which has closed part of a busy motorway.
The M62 has been shut near Rochdale, Greater Manchester, between junction 20 and 21 westbound, National Highways said.
The North West Ambulance Service said those injured were taken to hospital after the crash at about 14:20 BST.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the road was expected to remain closed for "a number of hours".
"Fire engines from Heywood and Chadderton stations quickly attended the scene. Firefighters are using specialist equipment to make the area safe and remain in attendance at this time," a spokesperson said.
The westbound junction 22 slip road has also been closed.
National Highways said a diversion was in place.
