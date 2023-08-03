Ramsbottom police officers commended for saving man's life
Two off-duty police officers who saved the life of their neighbour's father have said being recognised for their actions is "a really special moment".
David Bell had a cardiac arrest and collapsed in the street in Ramsbottom.
Greater Manchester Police officer Jenna Millward and Emma Millward, who works for the Lancashire force, have received Chief Constable's Commendations.
They said "natural instincts" from training just "took over".
The married couple said they were at their home in May when they heard a loud bang outside at about 21:00 and saw a man, who had been taking out the bins, collapsed in the road.
'Real life heroines'
They rushed outside, performed CPR and called an ambulance.
They knew a defibrillator was nearby at a local garage so they asked someone who was passing by to help and then were able to use the device before paramedics arrived 10 minutes later.
The neighbour who put them forward for the award said the pair had shown "quick thinking, bravery and calm teamworking".
They said: "Without question, those two officers saved a life that night and there was absolutely nothing routine about it. They are real life heroines."
Mr Bell, who it later transpired was a former police officer himself, was taken to hospital and is now recovering at home.
"It was a very quick incident where our natural instincts took over from our training as officers," Jenna Millward said.
"We're both just really pleased he's made a full recovery as life is so precious so he can continue to share moments with his loved ones."
Mr Bell attended the ceremony where the pair were awarded Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable's Commendations for delivering life-saving first aid.
"To be recognised by your force is a really special moment and it was extremely heart-warming to share the experience and award with David, the person we saved who has been so thankful since," Jenna Millward said.
"As officers we just want to protect the public and like any good neighbours should want to do as well, look out for each other."
She encouraged more people to learn the basics of CPR or life-saving techniques and find out where their local defibrillator was located.