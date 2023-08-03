M62 crash: Driver killed and two injured near Rochdale
A man has died and two passengers were injured when a car struck the central reservation of the M62.
The motorway was shut near Rochdale, Greater Manchester, between Junctions 20 and 21 westbound following the collision at about 14:20 BST on Wednesday.
A driver aged in his 30s died at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.
One man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital while another was not badly hurt, the force added.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.
