Benjamin Lancaster: Salford rapist groomed young girls online
- Published
A rapist who groomed "extremely vulnerable" young girls online and created a "global child sex network" has been jailed.
Benjamin Lancaster, from Salford, gave the girls rules they had to follow and made them call him "Daddy", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Lancaster, 33, of Charles Street in Swinton, was sentenced to 10 years and six months.
He admitted rape and possession of indecent images.
Lancaster also pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to arranging travel for sexual purposes for children under 16.
'Sickening'
GMP said Lancaster claimed to be in a polyamorous relationship at the time of the offences and had trawled online for girls to be part of it.
He gave them a list of rules they had to obey, including bedtimes, what to wear, who they could go out with and which sexual acts they could partake in.
The force said he targeted "extremely vulnerable young people" and promised them a better life.
One of the children's carers had checked her online use and found indecent images and videos, which led to the discovery of Lancaster's "sickening activities".
He was arrested at home in October 2021 and after analysis of his phone and devices it was revealed he was communicating "inappropriately" with children around the world.
Det Con Emma Puckering praised the victims' bravery and and added: "We know that the sentencing will never erase what they experienced at the hands of Lancaster, but we hope that it signifies the beginning of the rest of their lives, allowing them to start to heal and come to terms with what's happened."
She appealed for anyone else who had been exploited by Lancaster to come forward.
He will be on the sex offenders' register for life and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
