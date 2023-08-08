'Fiercely dedicated' Oldham councillor and former mayor dies
- Published
Oldham's former mayor Valerie Sedgwick, who served as a councillor in the town for 24 years, has died aged 77.
The "passionate" and "dedicated" Liberal Democrat councillor represented Lees on the town's council from 1992 to 2004, before being the member for Saddleworth West and Lees until 2016.
She was the town's mayor in 2003 and also chaired the licensing committee.
Group leader Howard Sykes said she had been "one of the most popular councillors" he had ever worked with.
"Val was Mrs Lees," the Liberal Democrat councillor said.
"She was popular because she was dedicated to serving and championing the whole community of Lees and later Saddleworth West and Lees."
"[She was] by far one of the most popular councillors that I have ever worked with and a very valuable member of the Liberal Democrat group."
He said during her time as mayor, she had been "fiercely" dedicated to improving Oldham for its residents and a strong advocate for local charities.
"She worked hard every day," he said.
"You could not wish for a better colleague."
Arooj Shah, the leader of the Labour-controlled council, said Ms Sedgwick had served the town with "dedication" and had been "passionate about improving Lees and serving her community".
After leaving the council in 2016, Ms Sedgwick continued her work in the community and was vice-chairwoman of Saddleworth Parish Council.
Fellow parish councillor Barbara Beeley said she had been "fearless", adding: "If somebody needed something doing, she was there."
A book of condolence has opened at Oldham's Civic Centre and can also be signed online.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk