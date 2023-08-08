M67: Bridge demolition to shut motorway for weekend
A section of motorway is to be closed across a weekend to allow for part of an "outdated" bridge to be demolished.
St Anne's Road bridge, which crosses the M67 near Denton, Tameside, is being replaced as part of a three-year £23m project which began in January.
The motorway will be shut from junction 1A Denton to junction 3 Hyde from 21:00 BST on 18 August to 05:00 on 21 August.
National Highways previously said the "best solution" for necessary repairs was "to replace the bridge entirely".
The road management organisation said local diversions would be in place, which would see traffic moved to the adjacent A57, but drivers on longer, through journeys might consider using the M62 instead.
Programme delivery manager Mangat Bansal said the first weekend closure would allow teams "to safely cut out a section of the bridge at the eastern side and remove it from the site".
"We would like to thank local people, including road users, for their support and patience while we work to provide a new bridge," he added.