Luke Brooks: State of mouldy home did not cause death - inquest
House disrepair did not play a role in the death of Luke Brooks at a home that was found to have mould, a coroner has ruled.
Council inspectors found damp, mould and leaks at the home of the 27-year-old in Oldham, Greater Manchester.
Mr Brooks' parents had claimed the mould was to blame for his death in October 2022.
Senior Coroner Joanne Kearsley said the evidence was "not sufficient" to determine the source of his illness.
She told the family her findings "do not take away from the fact that there were things that needed to be done to your house and it was quite right to raise them".
Mr Brooks, his parents, a cousin and a friend shared the privately-rented house.
The coroner gave a medical cause of death as acute respiratory distress disorder caused by aspergillus pneumonia.
But, crucially, she said the evidence was not sufficient to determine the source of the aspergillus.
Fungus expert Professor Malcolm Richardson said the black mould visible in a number of locations in the Huxley Street home, including Mr Brooks's bedroom, was a different type - penicillium - which is not a pathogen.
He said he carried out tests at the house in April - six months after Mr Brooks' death - and found "very, very little" evidence of aspergillus, with just one spore found in the bedroom.
Ms Kearsley said: "Neither the disrepairs nor any damp caused or contributed to Luke's death."
Addressing the family, she praised them for their openness in acknowledging that Mr Brook's room was untidy, describing his room as "unsanitary".
She noted that he did not have any known medical conditions and described his infection in someone so young and seemingly healthy as "rare".
The coroner also acknowledged his death must have come as a shock to them.
The inquest heard Mr Brooks had spent most of his time in the bedroom he shared with his friend and three dogs.
Witnesses said the room was in a state of "squalor", rarely cleaned, and contained dirty crockery and food.
