Manchester bus crash: Up to 20 people injured

Fire engine at scene of bus crash on Oxford Street, ManchesterLou Renny
It happened at the junction with Oxford Street and Whitworth Street

Between 15 and 20 people have been injured after a bus crashed into a central reservation in Manchester city centre.

It happened at the junction with Oxford Street and Whitworth Street at about 12:30 BST.

The fire service said seven people had been taken to hospital while police said there were no reports of serious injuries.

Road closures were in place in the aftermath of the incident.

Debris could be scene strewn across the road following the crash

