Manchester pub landlord, 92, not ready to call time on career
- Published
A 92-year-old pub landlord who has been a licensee for more than six decades has said he has no plans to retire.
Tom Grogan, 92, has been in the pub trade since he arrived in Manchester from Ireland in 1952 and has run The Albert in Withington since 1985.
However, Mr Grogan, who is believed to be the UK's oldest landlord, said he was not that keen on alcohol himself.
He said despite pouring thousands of pints, he drank "very little" and had been only drunk "half a dozen times".
His career began 71 years ago, when started helping out in a pub in Rusholme after arriving in England.
Seven years later, he got the chance to become a landlord, but said it meant he and his girlfriend had to make a quick decision.
"The landlady [in Rusholme] said there was a pub coming vacant," he told BBC Radio Manchester.
"You had to be married [to run it] so we got married on the Saturday and moved into the pub on the Monday."
He said that meant his honeymoon was spent "flogging beer", but he did not regret making the move at all.
He said he ran The Crown in Rusholme for five years and was always rushed off his feet.
"Every pub was busy in those days," he said.
"I was in the middle of an Irish community and they did drink quite a lot.
"There were four pubs in Rusholme within 100 yards of each other and they were all busy."
He then took on The Strawberry Gardens in Droylsden for a year, before taking over at The Little Alex in Moss Side in 1965.
He stayed there for seven years, before becoming steward of English Martyrs Roman Catholic Club in Whaley Range in 1972.
His final move was to The Albert, where he has been landlord for 38 years, the majority of which has been spent working beyond the usual retirement age.
However, he said he had no plans to hang up his bar towel for a final time.
"There are times I can't believe I'm still doing this," he said.
"I've had cancer [and] four hip replacements."
He said that he had "no regrets [and] I only wish I was younger".
He added that even if he caught "a leprechaun from Ireland with his pot of gold", he still would not retire, because he was so happy working.
"I love talking to people," he said.
"It's been a wonderful life."