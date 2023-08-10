Plans to transform historic Warwick Mill in Middleton submitted
Plans to turn an historic grade-II listed cotton mill into apartments and commercial space have been submitted.
Warwick Mill in Middleton, Rochdale, is vacant and has been hit by repeated vandalism following a fire in 2018.
The proposal includes 281 apartments as well as retail and leisure facilities on Oldham Road.
Developers said there was "a very real risk of total loss" without considerable investment in the 116-year-old building.
Under plans submitted by Kam Lei Fong (UK) Ltd, the former mill building would be transformed into 135 apartments and commercial space on the ground floor, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Proposals also include a rooftop extension, space for a new restaurant or cafe in the old engine room, a gym and a function room for weddings and conferences.
The neighbouring London House, a six storey 1960s building which was described as an "eyesore", would be demolished, planning documents revealed.
It would then be redeveloped as The Loom, providing another 146 new apartments and retail units including space for a supermarket.
"Proposals will breathe new life into a grade-II Llsted vacant mill and remove the eyesore of London House, and allow the site to fully contribute to the on-going regeneration of Middleton," a planning statement said.
"Warwick Mill is in a particularly poor state of repair and without considerable intervention and investment, there is a very real risk of the building's deterioration accelerating which could result in total loss."
Rochdale Council will make a decision on the plans at a later date.
