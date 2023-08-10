Doorstep murderer who killed man in Warrington over shout jailed
- Published
A man who repeatedly stabbed a man on his doorstep because he thought he had scared his daughter has been jailed for murder.
James Ireland knocked on the door of Billy Moore's home in Warrington, Cheshire, before launching the deadly attack on 22 December.
He then fled leaving Mr Moore, 31, bleeding in his hallway.
Ireland, 41, who was convicted following a trial, was ordered to serve life with a minimum term of 19 years.
He told the trial he had gone to the victim's house on Yardley Avenue because his 14-year-old daughter and 12-year-old cousin told him that Mr Moore had shouted at them and tried to grab them.
When Mr Moore answered the door, Ireland stabbed him numerous times on his chest, neck and head.
Ireland, of Lodge Lane, Warrington, claimed during his trial that he had been acting in self-defence.
But Det Insp Eli Atkinson, from Cheshire Police said "the level of violence used in response to a minor incident was entirely disproportionate".
"Ireland disposed of the knife and his blood stained clothing, which was never found, and kept a low profile before eventually handing himself in with a concocted story which we were able to disprove as we made our inquiries.
"He maintained throughout his trial he had acted in self-defence, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary."
After Ireland's conviction, Mr Moore's family thanked everyone who had offered them "kindness, support, and prayers" which was "deeply felt and appreciated".
Mr Moore's partner described him as "a kind, caring and fun-loving man, who was always making me laugh".
"I wish to thank the courts for ensuring justice has prevailed," she added.