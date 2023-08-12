Altrincham: Teenager found injured in road dies
- Published
A teenager who was found with unexplained serious injuries in a road has died, police have said.
The 18-year-old died at the scene in Booth Road, Altrincham, after he was found injured at about 05:00 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers said they were trying to "establish the full circumstances surrounding his death and are following up multiple lines of inquiry".
They appealed for information and roads around the scene have been closed.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.