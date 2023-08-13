Altrincham: Teenager killed after climbing on car bonnet
A teenager who died after being found in a road had climbed on to the bonnet of a car before he fell and was fatally injured, police have said.
The 18-year-old was found by police in Booth Road, Altrincham, at about 05:00 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The driver of a grey Ford Ka had already left the scene.
Police have since arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The force said the teenager fell after being driven across the junction of Dunham Road and Booth Road.
It has appealed for anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact them.
