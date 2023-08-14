Abandoned blind and deaf dog's recovery a miracle, new owner says
The new owner of a deaf and blind dog which was dumped by a canal has said the canine's recovery is "a miracle".
The RSPCA said a walker thought Morris, a shih tzu, was a "pile of rags" when they found the "poor pet" in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, on 25 March.
The charity had to remove 2.8lb (1.3kg) of fur before it was able to start treating Morris's other issues.
Josephine Newhall, who took Morris in, said she was "glad he has the happy ending he deserves".
The RSPCA said the walker who "came across the shocking sight" at Portland Basin only realised "on closer inspection" that what they thought was rags was "actually a dog".
"He thought the poor pet was dead as he was in such a poor condition," a representative said.
"But then he could see the neglected dog was breathing but he was too terrified to move, so he carried him home to help him recuperate before taking him to a nearby vets."
The vet contacted the RSPCA and Morris was rushed the charity's Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for emergency treatment.
"Staff immediately got to work to shave off 1.3kg of matted fur, which was preventing him from moving," the charity's representative said.
"Once they could see his face, they realised he was also blind in one eye and the other had so many cataracts he needed an operation and they were unable to save his sight."
They said Morris was then taken to the RSPCA Lancashire East branch to recuperate before "he landed firmly on his paws" when the "sprightly pensioner" from Wythenshawe adopted him.
Ms Newhall said her bungalow was "perfect" for the now coiffured canine, as it was easier for Morris to navigate around.
The 82-year-old said Morris "loves playing with his tennis ball" and enjoyed it when her daughter visited with her dog, as the pair were "really good friends and it has helped his confidence".
"Morris is a beautiful little dog and enjoys snuggling up to me on the settee," she said.
"He is great company and when you think where he has come from it is a miracle he is still here."