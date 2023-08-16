Manchester Airport car parking scam warning after arrests
Police have reiterated warnings about airport car parking scams after a spike in issues with rogue firms, including a man being threatened with a knife.
Vehicles have been damaged at meet-and-greet car parks near Manchester Airport as well as keys being lost and cars seized by creditors, police said.
One man said staff threatened him with a blade after challenging the safety of a shuttle vehicle.
Two men, aged 21 and 52, were held on suspicion of affray.
The pair, who were arrested on Saturday, have since been released on bail, police said.
A third man, aged 48, was also arrested on Sunday on suspicion of vehicle theft and released on bail pending further inquiries.
Cheshire Police said "unnecessary pressure" was being put on the force as people were still going for the "cheapest option".
'Simply muddy fields'
There has been a rise in issues since the start of the school holidays specifically at a site in Styal, Wilmslow.
A mini-bus which was previously used to transfer customers to the airport was seized on Monday at that site after it was found to be unsafe, it added.
A number of damaged vehicles were also found.
Insp Andrew Baker said: "Despite our previous warnings about these rogue car parks, people are still using the sites resulting in lots of unhappy customers and placing unnecessary pressure on police officers.
"Many of these car parks are simply muddy fields on land bordering the runway and have no affiliation to the airport whatsoever.
"While it might seem like a good idea to save a bit of cash on parking, the last thing anyone wants is to return home and find their car has been damaged, or even worse is missing."
He warned people not to go for the cheapest option but to do research, choose a reputable company and always book through an official website.
"Otherwise your car may be touring the UK while you are travelling the world," he added.