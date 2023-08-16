Men seriously hurt in Manchester 'targeted' stabbing
Two men have been seriously injured in a "targeted" stabbing in Manchester city centre, police have said.
The men, aged 20 and 30, were attacked in an "isolated" incident at about 18:30 BST on Dale Street, according to Greater Manchester Police.
They suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Three males had been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident, officers added.
Supt Phil Spurgeon said: "We are treating this as a targeted incident, however there will be an increased uniformed presence in the city centre to aid the investigation and to provide reassurance to members of the public."
He appealed for anyone with information or footage - including CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage - to come forward.