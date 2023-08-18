M67: Motorway to shut for weekend bridge demolition
Drivers travelling between Manchester and Sheffield this weekend are being reminded a section of motorway will be closed to allow for part of an "outdated" bridge to be demolished.
St Anne's Road bridge, which crosses the M67 near Denton, Tameside, is being replaced as part of a three-year £23m project that began in January.
The M67 will be shut from junction 1A at Denton to junction 3 at Hyde from 21:00 BST on Friday to 05:00 on Monday.
Diversions will be in place.
National Highways said these will include using the A57, which is parallel to the M67.
Drivers travelling between Manchester (M60) and the A57 Snake Pass and A628 should follow a signed diversion running north of the M67 between junction 24 of the M60 and Mottram in Longdendale - using the A635 and A6018 via Ashton-under-Lyne and Stalybridge.
Drivers on longer through journeys may wish to use the nearest alternative trans-Pennine crossing via the M62 between Manchester and Leeds.
Programme delivery manager Mangat Bansal said the first weekend closure would allow teams "to safely cut out a section of the bridge at the eastern side and remove it from the site".
"We would like to thank local people, including road users, for their support and patience while we work to provide a new bridge," he added.