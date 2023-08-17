Salford City Council cancels Patricroft Carnival over safety fears
- Published
A carnival has been cancelled due to the "potential risk of serious personal injury", a council has said.
Patricroft Carnival was due to take place on Friday to Sunday with a parade, dog show, funfair rides and live music.
But Salford City Council said it had issued a prohibition notice and the event must now be cancelled due to concerns regarding safety.
Carnival organisers said they were devastated by the decision.
Councillor Barbara Bentham, lead member for environment, neighbourhoods, sport and leisure, said event organisers had been informed.
"This decision has been taken due to a risk of serious personal injury from the activity of operating a carnival which involves fairground rides, inflatables and other activities."
She said the focus was "always the safety and wellbeing of our residents".
She added: "We welcome fun events to the city which operate in a safe manner and meet recognised industry standards, but those that do not meet these standards pose a risk to residents.
"It is therefore our duty to block their operation as we have done in this instance."
The block on the event covers the initial plans to host the event at Patricroft Recreation Ground, the proposed parade and the proposal to host activities at Patricroft Conservative Club, the council said.
'Disappointed and saddened'
The carnival's organisers said they had not been informed of the exact safety concerns which led to the cancellation in order to act on them.
"This event has been a year in the making and we've not had a real explanation from the council," they said.
"On two separate occasions, the council has given us permission to host the event and then taken it away.
"On Tuesday night, we were visited by environmental health who told us 'they were looking forward to the carnival' only for it to be cancelled by Wednesday night."
They said they were "devastated for people [and] traders who are traveling a long way and have paid for staffing and accommodation to be a part of the weekend".
Organisers said they had been left "saddened" as this was a free event, which was also raising money for charity.
"Why wouldn't a free commemorative weekend, which celebrated 125 years of the Patricroft Conservative Club site and fundraising for Dementia UK, not be good for people to attend?"
Posting on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the conservative club said: "We as a club are absolutely devastated this decision has been made.
"Patricroft Carnival have been working on this event to be held at the club for over a year and their hard work has come to nothing."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk