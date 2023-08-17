Stagecoach bus strikes suspended after improved pay offer
- Published
Bus drivers in Greater Manchester have agreed to suspend strike action after receiving an improved pay offer.
Drivers at Stagecoach were due to walk out over the August bank holiday weekend and in early September.
Unite said Stagecoach would be balloted over whether to accept the new pay offer but added First Manchester bus strikes would still go ahead.
Stagecoach said it had been "working hard to agree an industry-leading pay settlement".
"This updated offer would make our drivers amongst the best paid in the region and really goes to show just how much we value their longstanding commitment and loyalty," said Lee Wasnidge, managing director of Stagecoach Manchester.
"We apologise to local residents and customers for the disruption over the last weekend."
Drivers from First Manchester will take industrial action between 25-28 August and between 4-8 September as no new offer from the employer had been received, Unite said.
This is the latest in a series of walk-outs, with commuters advised to check updates amid reduced services.
Unite regional officer, Colin Hayden, said: "As an act of good faith we have suspended strike action while our members consider the new pay offer from Stagecoach.
"I urge First Manchester to do likewise - get back round the negotiating table and give our members the pay rise they deserve."
The BBC has approached First Manchester for comment.