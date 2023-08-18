Cyclist, 77, in critical condition after tram crash
- Published
A 77-year-old cyclist who was involved in a collision with a tram is in a critical condition, police have said.
The man was taken to hospital following the crash at a level crossing in Simonsway, Manchester at about 14:20 BST on Thursday.
The tram driver and Metrolink are assisting the investigation, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact them.
