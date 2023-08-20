Cyclist critical after crash with bus and taxi in Manchester
- Published
A cyclist is in a critical condition after a collision with a bus and a taxi, police have said.
The 20-year-old man was near the junction of Booth Street East and Oxford Road in Manchester when the crash occurred at about 22:20 BST on Friday.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The bus driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.
He has since been released under investigation while police continue their inquiries.
Officers appealed for anyone with information and footage to contact them.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.