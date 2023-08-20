Women's World Cup Final: Ella Toone's family say they are "mega-proud"
The family of England star Ella Toone say they are "mega-proud" of the footballer after the team's World Cup journey.
The midfielder scored twice in the tournament, helping the squad reach their first World Cup final where they were eventually beaten by Spain.
Her aunt Nicola said the whole team had made a "massive impact".
"I'm involved with a local football club and we're seeing more girls with football kits on, playing football."
The family were joined by the Manchester United player's friends to watch the final at a packed Union Arms pub in her hometown of Tyldesley, Wigan.
A mural of Toone was painted on the side of the pub after the team won Euro 2022 and a new local pitch was recently named after her.
"She's done an unbelievable amount," her friend Sheona Woodward said.
"There's a bunch of little girls running around here with full United and England kits on.
"I don't think you can't really understate what she has done."
She added they "just want her home now" after the tournament was held in Australia and New Zealand.
Toone famously celebrated her goals by kissing her wrist tattoo of a heart, which she got with her friends before the tournament.
"We've been all close friends since primary school," Ms Woodward said.
"We've done everything together from school, going out, growing up together so it's just something that signifies that bond that we've got with each other."
